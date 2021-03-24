'It's not easy; it's my baby brother.' Family desperate to find missing kayaker in Benbrook Lake

Jose Reyes, 18, graduated from Everman High School in 2020. He's been missing since Sunday, when he was kayaking with friends.

BENBROOK, Texas — Juan Sanchez Reyes has been searching for his brother, Jose, for three days.

"It's not easy. It's my baby brother," he said this week. "Just praying, you know. Hope to find him soon."

It's been 72 excruciating hours since Jose Reyes, a recent Everman High School graduate, was last seen kayaking in Benbrook Lake. According to Juan, his 18-year-old brother was out with friends Sunday when he disappeared out in the water.

"They've never kayaked before. They were basically taking turns on these kayaks," he said, adding the wind was strong that day. "His friends that were right here-- they were waiting for him ashore-- they lost sight of him."

He hasn't been seen since.

"They actually found his kayak, upside down against the shore later," said Texas Game Warden Captain Cliff Swofford. His shoe was also found.

Swofford said his department has been searching the water ever since, along with the Benbrook Fire Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. But he said conditions both in the lake and out have been challenging at times. The windy, stormy weather this week has been one reason.

"If you were to drain that lake, it's a forest," Swofford said, mentioning another challenge. "There's trees everywhere. So that prevents us from having more specialized equipment we'd like to use, which is a towable sonar."

Jose's family has at times felt not enough resources have been committed to the search. Swofford promises they're doing all they can.

"The search may look different as time goes on, and as resources are available or not available, but we're not going anywhere," Swofford said. "We stay in the fight until closure is had."

Family, friends and even strangers have joined in the search for this young man.

"I have to be strong," Juan Reyes said. "I'm the older brother. I have to be strong for my mom, my family."

There is more stormy weather predicted for Wednesday afternoon, as the search continues.