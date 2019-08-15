HURST, Texas — Hurst police are investigating after a 4-month-old baby died Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 8:35 p.m. to the 100 block of Plaza Boulevard near Pipeline Road. An infant was not breathing, police said.

Officers performed CPR, the baby was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

