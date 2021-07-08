Home invasion suspects shoot at officers, flee area after Saginaw robbery, police say

When police arrived, officers tried to contact the suspects, and at least one suspect opened fire, shooting several rounds through the door, police said.

SAGINAW, Texas — Police are searching for three suspects accused of shooting at officers after a home invasion robbery in Saginaw on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers had responded about 9:40 p.m. to a home invasion in the 600 block of Redwing Drive, where three males had reportedly entered a home and threatened residents with handguns, according to a police news release.

When police arrived, officers tried to contact the suspects, and at least one suspect opened fire, shooting several rounds through the door, police said.

Officers took cover and did not return fire. The suspects then left the home and fled on foot to the west, through a wooded area near a field.

Fort Worth police and Tarrant County deputies helped Saginaw authorities search the area, but no suspects were found.

No one was injured during the incident. Police said the suspects likely left the Saginaw area, and investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Police were still investigating the incident on Thursday.