FORT WORTH, Texas -- Officials tell residents they can return home after an earlier gas leak forced the evacuations of about 35 homes and the closure of three streets Thursday.

Fort Worth Fire Department said the situation has "resolved," in a tweet posted on their account, at about 8 p.m.

The gas leak on Los Padres Trl is resolved. All residents are clear to return to their homes. — Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) May 18, 2018

Fort Worth Fire said around 5 p.m., a one-inch line was believed to have been accidentally cut, sending gas into a sanitary sewer line and in some homes, bubbling up through toilets and drains.

Crews closed three streets -- Los Padres Trail, Basswood Blvd and Arcadia Trail, and all homes in between that triangular area were evacuated as a result.

Atmos assisted in repairs.

© 2018 WFAA