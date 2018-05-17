FORT WORTH, Texas -- A gas leak has forced the evacuations of about 35 homes and the closure of three streets in Fort Worth Thursday.

Fort Worth Fire said around 5 p.m., a one-inch line was believed to have been accidentally cut, sending gas into a sanitary sewer line and in some homes, bubbling up through toilets and drains.

Crews are closing three streets -- Los Padres Trail, Basswood Blvd and Arcadia Trail, and all homes in between that triangular area have been evacuated as a result.

Atmos is on scene assisting in repairs.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

