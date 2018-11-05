(Updated at 3:45 p.m. Saturday)

Police have released two photos of a person investigators have identified as a suspect in an arson incident at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth on Friday.

Fort Worth police tweeted photos of the man Saturday, asking the public for assistance in identifying him.

A man threw two Molotov cocktails inside two department stores at the mall on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The FBI is also investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the man in the photos released Saturday is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

Hulen Mall Arson Incident Update. pic.twitter.com/plmk1Qrx5S — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 12, 2018

Police were inside the mall for several hours Friday evening. Officers wearing riot gear rushed inside to search the mall for other devices, but insisting the building was safe.

Police in body armor, helmets went into Hulen Mall moments ago, now coming back out. #breaking @wfaa pic.twitter.com/z64syBrApp — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) May 12, 2018

A man lit two bottles on fire and threw them at some clothing racks inside Sears and Dillard's, Fort Worth Fire Department officials said. He then took off running.

Officials were initially called to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.A store employee put both fires out with a fire extinguisher.

Federal enforcement, FBI ATF, tested the bottles thrown in the men's department. Inside the men's section at Sears, polo shirts wrapped in police tape as investigators gather and preserve evidence.

No one was hurt.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price posted a tweet that she was receiving updates on the incident.

We are aware of the incident that occurred this afternoon at Hulen Mall and are receiving updates from FWFD & FWPD. https://t.co/mSUCmfNyD1 — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) May 11, 2018

