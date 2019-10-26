DALLAS — Family, friends and teammates gathered Saturday morning to honor the life of Anthony Strather Jr.

The funeral service for Strather was held at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 17 while trying to break up a fight, police say.

A football uniform and photo were on display next to the casket at the front of the church. Strather was a senior and a starting defensive end for the Bowie High School football team.

One of his coaches told WFAA that the teen was entertaining several college offers and had a bright future ahead of him.

Strather's teammates wore their football jerseys to the funeral as a tribute to the teen.

Football uniform of Anthony Strather Jr.

On Thursday, two 18-year-olds were arrested on murder charges in the shooting death of Strather, according to police.

Keyon Flynn and Alexander Onyeador each face a murder charge in connection with Strather's death, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Marcus Hendrix, 17, was shot in the leg and a neighbor who was inside a house at the time was grazed by a stray bullet during the shooting.

Both survived.

Anthony Strather Jr. was a football player for Bowie High School

