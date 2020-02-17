FORT WORTH, Texas — A pedestrian died Sunday, four days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a Fort Worth street.

The medical examiner identified the woman as Glenda B. Jimenez, calling the manner of death an accident. According to the medical examiner, the cause of her death was blunt force injuries due to being struck by a vehicle.

A witness told police he saw the pedestrian fall in the 9200 block of N Normandale Street, and then saw a vehicle turning left strike the pedestrian.

The driver stopped on scene and told the officer that he didn't see the woman but felt like he had run over something, Fort Worth police said.

The 60-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on Thursday and died from her injuries on Sunday.

Download the free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More from WFAA: