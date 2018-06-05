Fort Worth's $399.5 million bond propositions won easy approval Saturday, meaning Fort Worth motorists can expect more road construction in the next five years.

The largest question, $261.6 million for new streets and to fix older ones was won by 81 percent, in unofficial returns.

Parts of Fort Worth are in Denton and Parker counties. All the propositions won by wide margins in Denton County, but no votes were cast in Parker County.

"Fort Worth's future got brighter with the passing of our 2018 program," Mayor Betsy Price said. "Over the next five years, citizens will see these capital projects underway in their neighborhoods. From infrastructure improvements to new community centers, the bond will improve everyday quality-of-life and public safety throughout all of Fort Worth.”

