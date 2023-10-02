Man wanted in killing of 2 people, shooting of another, at Fort Worth home, police say

Investigators believe that the suspect has already fled to Mexico, or is in the process of doing so, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are searching for a man who shot three people, killing two of them, at a home in southeast Fort Worth on Saturday, officials said.

Juan Armando Gallardo is wanted on a warrant for capital murder of multiple people, according to a news release from Fort Worth police.

Investigators believe that Gallardo has already fled to Mexico, or is in the process of doing so, police said. Anyone with this information is asked to call Detective Sones at 817-392-4404.

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon at a home in the 700 block of House Street, near East Lancaster Avenue and Oakland Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the home and found multiple victims, one of which died at the scene, police said. Two other victims were taken to a hospital in an ambulance, and one of those victims died at the hospital. The second hospitalized victim was treated and released.

Police said Gallardo shot the three victims "unprovoked," killing two of them. More information about how the shooting unfolded was not released.