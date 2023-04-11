Girl last seen near Fort Worth high school reported missing, police say

Chanel Sharon Williams was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday on Conner Avenue, according to police

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing in Fort Worth on Tuesday morning, police said.

Chanel Sharon Williams was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Conner Avenue, which is the address for Fort Worth Polytechnic High School in east Fort Worth, according to police.

Police described Williams as 4 feet 10 inches tall, around 140 pounds with red and black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the company of another girl. Police described the other girl as black with blond hair but they did not provide any more information about her.

Police said Williams was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants, and black Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information about Williams' disappearance should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.