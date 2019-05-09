FORT WORTH, Texas — A teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend, police say.

On Aug. 26, police say A’zjah Lampkin, 18, and her boyfriend were sleeping at their home in the 5100 block of Bonnell Avenue when the shooting occurred.

Authorities originally reported a man and female were sleeping when a “firearm was discharged.”

Lampkin’s boyfriend was shot and died at the scene, according to Fort Worth police.

At this time, the motive of the shooting is unknown.

Lampkin was arrested Wednesday on a charge of murder under influence of sudden passion. She remains in the Tarrant County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

