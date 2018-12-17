FORT WORTH, Texas — For a handful of students at Como Elementary School in Fort Worth, it's hard enough to focus knowing winter break is a week way.

Focus becomes even harder given their new found internet fame.

“Fifty-thousand people is a very large number and amount that I can’t handle," said one fifth-grade boy featured in a music video with fellow Como Elementary students.

Thomas Mayfield is the educator behind the lyrics of G.O.A.L.S., which stands for “Greatness Overcomes All Life’s Struggles." Last year, he produced a similar video that featured young women.

This year, the focus is on boys growing into young men.

“What you know about good teachers and strong communities, about those single-parent homes, no food and no phone,” one of the students raps in the video.

Mayfield's students are growing up in the same Fort Worth community he did.

“Your dreams don’t have to be the dreams of broken dreams," the song continues. "Instead of shooting for that community college degree why not shoot for Yale.”

Backing up the young men are successful grown men—all a product of Forth Worth, all leading by example.

Mayfield hopes the students will take to heart the lyrics they memorized.

“Shoot for the AP classes and I won’t stop until my journey is complete. Shoot for the AP classes, take the ACT be the best I can be.”

