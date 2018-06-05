Fort Worth has reached a $210,000 settlement in the 2015 accidental police shooting of a mentally challenged man.

The City Council is expected to approve the settlement to Craigory Adams and his attorney, David Patin Jr. for the June 23, 2015, shooting at its regular meeting Tuesday. The request is on the council's consent agenda.

Courtney Johnson was accused of shooting Adams by recklessly handling his shotgun. He was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, but the jury deadlocked, causing a mistrial. The Tarrant County district attorney's office declined to retry the case, saying doing so would only likely produce the same outcome.

Johnson resigned in March.

<p>Officer Courtney Johnson</p>

