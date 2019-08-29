KELLER, Texas — Editor's note: Officials originally stated the officer was injured while intervening in an altercation involving two students. This has been corrected.

A school resource officer was injured Thursday after being physically assaulted by a student, Keller ISD officials say.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at Central High School in Keller, according to an incident report.

School officials say the officer was injured after being physically assaulted by a student.

Officials put the school on lockdown for about 35 minutes until officers were able to contain the student.

The lockdown has been lifted and Keller ISD officials say there is not a direct threat to any other students.

The officer was transported to a local hospital. The severity of the injuries are unknown at this time.

