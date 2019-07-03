FORT WORTH, Texas — Chris Reecer chose to live in Fort Worth's Arlington Heights neighborhood because of its nostalgic charm.

"That's the reason everybody has moved to this neighborhood," he said Wednesday.

But it's the neighborhood's charm and history he fears may be in jeopardy.

"I have a lot of concerns," Reecer said. "To me it makes no sense."

For years, the city has been considering buying specific homes in this neighborhood from willing sellers, demolishing them and replacing them with green spaces as part of a flood mitigation project.

That idea, says Greg Simmons with the city's storm water management department, is now coming to fruition.

"The plan's moving forward," Simmons said. "We're at the stage now where we're ready to begin appraisals."

Arlington Heights is one of Fort Worth's most chronically flood-prone areas, Simmons says. Those floods sometimes damage homes and property. Simmons says previous flood mitigation efforts, like a retention area they built on Hulen Street, have helped, but haven't — and won't — solve the problem.

"The ability to fix it in a more conventional way is just not affordable," Simmons said. "[It's] tens of tens of millions of dollars to build big pipe systems all the way to the river."

So clearing out homes, he says, is the answer. The idea is that the storm water will flow through the green spaces instead of into homes. Simmons says there are nine homeowners who are interested in getting offers from the city. Even after the city and homeowners come to an agreement, city council must approve each acquisition case.

Simmons says the city has $5.5 million set aside to acquire homes, and a $500,000 grant from FEMA. However, he says homeowners will be receiving offers based on market value. He also says there is no plan to sell the land once the homes are demolished.

"The whole purpose of it is to keep properties out of flood risk so we certainly would have no desire to put anther property there," Simmons said.

One homeowner tells WFAA they play to sell to the city because no one else would ever buy their home, knowing the flood risks. They say they've spent more than $100,000 on repairing flood damage over the years.

Reecer says he sympathizes with those neighbors, but doesn't think demolishing the homes is the answer.

"I'm concerned of a green area that wont be maintained," he said. And he fears what will happen once the houses are demolished.

"If you've got eight teeth missing right in the front of your mouth, you're going to look pretty stupid. And so will this neighborhood."