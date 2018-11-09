FORT WORTH, Texas — Polytechnic Senior High School was placed on a lockdown when three suspected robbers ran into the building during a foot chase Tuesday morning in Fort Worth, a district spokesman said.

According to Clint Bond, the three "unauthorized school-aged males" entered the building to take refuge after they attempted to rob someone in the neighborhood.

Hundreds now outside Poly HS (it's also lunch hour), parents picking up their kids. Some tearful, so worried after suspects with gun went into school after attempted robbery #WFAA pic.twitter.com/UK9N44vvK0 — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) September 11, 2018

"Police responded very quickly and detained all of the unauthorized people," he said.

Bond said one of the males was armed with a handgun.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Bond said more information will be released.

