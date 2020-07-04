Fort Worth police say a 1-year-old boy got a hold of a gun and accidentally fired it, injuring himself and a 4-year-old boy Monday night in the 800 block of East Felix Street.

The 4-year-old boy got hit by a bullet fragment in the lower part of his body, police said. Police said they did not know what the boys' relationship is to each other.

Both are being treated at a local hospital and are in stable condition, police said. Police are treating this as an accidental shooting. Detectives are investigating.

More on WFAA: