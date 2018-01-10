FORT WORTH, Texas — For Katie Danzi, the Fort Worth fields where her sons play baseball are like a second home filled with memories.

When flash flooding destroyed the fields last month it ended play there for the season. Danzi, whose sons are ages 8 and 11 and serves as University Little League president, was devastated.

"Our batting cages were destroyed," she said. "The debris was four-feet high on the fences ... The fields are being washed away. It's amazing how much damage water can do."

The creek behind the fields flooded at the end of September, ripping concrete poles from the ground, destroying turf and fencing, and even smashing a shed. The fields are shrinking due to erosion into the creek, Danzi said.

"Every field was under water three-feet high," said Robb Catalano, whose three sons played University Little League for years.

"It was total devastation," Danzi said. "And within a few minutes, we knew we weren't going to have a season out here for the fall."

It's heartbreaking for more than 1,100 kids from the Fort Worth area who play at the fields year round. Games are usually scheduled six days a week for various ULL teams at the field, Danzi said. But the field will be empty for the rest of the season.

"This place is special, not only to my family but to the city as a whole," Catalano said. "It's a tradition since 1950."

Other area little leagues have offered up their fields while ULL fixes theirs so that some games can go on. But about 40 percent of the games during the fall season had to be canceled due to damage, Danzi estimated.

So far, the community has raised more than $43,000 to help clean the fields, replace turf, rebuild fences and build a retainer wall. But the league estimates it will need more than three times that amount to complete all the work. It's hoping the work will be finished by the spring season, when there is higher participation .

"I have no doubt that the spirit of Fort Worth can get it done," Catalano said.

"It's devastating," Danzi said. "It will take a long time to get it back to where it is."

If you'd like to help this little league, visit the GoFundMe page.

