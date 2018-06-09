FORT WORTH – A burglary suspect fleeing from police in a stolen car was involved in a deadly accident late Thursday morning in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Police say the suspect fled from an attempted traffic stop on Main Street in the heart of the Stockyards. The suspect hit multiple cars in the intersection of Main and Exchange Avenue.

Ambulance service provider MedStar confirmed one death in the crash.

A woman in a Jeep Wrangler was killed. A passenger in the same car was hospitalized.

According to police, officers were getting information on a burglary suspect when one officer spotted a car with a matching description roll through a red light.

The suspect first stopped and opened the car door, but shut it and drove off when he saw the uniformed officer, police say.

Images from the scene showed several badly damaged cars. Police say seven total cars were involved in the crash. Two of those cars were unoccupied, police said.

Fatality accident in the Fort Worth Stockyards. More to come. #ReadLocal pic.twitter.com/n6CH6AZ36c — Stephen English-FWST (@sbenglish74) September 6, 2018

© 2018 WFAA