FORT WORTH, Texas — A case of measles was reported to Tarrant County Public Health this week. While one is not a big number, the disease is extremely contagious.

"This disease is spread through the air in a room," said Russell Jones, Chief Epidemiologist at TCPH.

His department considers one case an emergency.

"We don't have measles," Jones said. "We don't want it back."

The illness found in Tarrant County was transmitted outside the United States. Jones advises any frequent international travelers to get a second measles vaccine if they haven't received it already.

During the 1990s, the measles vaccination became two shots. But before that, people only received one shot, which is 90 percent effective.

Physicians at JPS Hospital are keeping an eye on the number of cases in North Texas. Dr. Saquib Hasan, Director of Infectious Disease, warned people of the symptoms.

"A person will have a cough, they will have a runny nose, and conjunctivitis, basically red itchy runny eyes," Hasan said. "And they have fevers with it. And then they come down with a rash which usually starts with the face."

He said because of the vaccination, measles in America should be a thing of the past. Hasan recommended everyone to get a vaccine for this deadly disease.