A person in Tarrant County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to Tarrant County Health officials.

Officials say this is the first confirmed human case of the virus in the county this season.

Health officials say the patient is from northwest Tarrant County and has a fever form of the disease, also known as West Nile Fever.

Tarrant County officials are reminding people to take precaution in protecting themselves from the virus. They said good habits to practice are dumping standing water on a regular basis, wearing insect repellent and dressing in long sleeves and pants.

More on WFAA: