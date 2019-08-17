GRAPEVINE, Texas — A fire in a backyard quickly spread into a vacant house overnight in Grapevine, officials say.

Grapevine fire officials say the fire occurred around 11:15 p.m. near 420 North Lucas Drive.

Authorities say the fire started in the backyard of a vacant house, and then quickly spread due to wind.

Crews responded to the call and were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

