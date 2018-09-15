KayLeigh Nava was a little 9-year-old girl when her father, Fort Worth police Officer Henry “Hank” Nava, was killed.

Now, she’s becoming an elementary schoolteacher. And she has a message for late Officer Garrett Hull’s two little girls.

“It breaks my heart — I know that family is going through what mine did,” said Nava, 22, talking Saturday as Fort Worth grieved for Hull’s death.

“Daddy is every little girl’s hero. I’m sure his little girls feel just the same way about their dad that I did about mine.”

Henry Nava was shot and killed serving a warrant. That was in 2005.

In May, KayLeigh Nava graduated from Texas Christian University.

