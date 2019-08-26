SOUTH LAKE, Texas — A gas line that was cut in half Monday in Southlake resulted in a gas leak, officials say.

Southlake DPS posted on its Twitter account Monday morning warning residents of the leak.

"Heads up, fair citizens, as a 1-inch gas line has been cut in half on Corporate Circle," the Tweet partially reads.

Crews shut down Corporate Circle due to the gas leak. Officials say West Southlake Boulevard and North Peytonville will be closed for at least an hour.

