Fans of the wildly popular K-pop boy band BTS went into a frenzy on social media Wednesday after a tweet surfaced saying that fans could face a $500 fine for camping out at the Fort Worth Convention Center ahead of their Sept. 15 and 16 concerts in Fort Worth.

Twitter user @babytaehyung1 asked the Fort Worth PD in a Facebook Messenger chat, “Is it true that i[f] people try to camp out for the September 15th-16th concert that they will be fined.”

The partially shown response from the Fort Worth police was, “There will be police patrolling the area all night and will be asking any campers to leave the premises. IDs will be checked and names will be taken down. If we find anyone who has come to try to camp again, they will be fined a max amount of $500 for loitering.”

To continue reading this story in its original format, go here.

© Exclusive to WFAA