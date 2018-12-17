FORT WORTH, Texas — The skeletal remains of a 44-year-old male were found still clothed Saturday inside a silo in Fort Worth, police said in a statement released Monday.

According to police, workers were filling a silo with sand at Maalt Transport, located in the 2000 block of South Main Street, when it became clogged.

"Workers saw measuring tape and pulled it resulting in finding a decomposed body," said Tracy Carter, a spokesperson with Fort Worth police.

The body, identified by the medical examiner's office as Arthur West, was found on the 12th floor of the silo. It's unclear at this time how and when West got inside the silo.

According to West's listed home address, he lived almost 11 miles west of the silo. Authorities haven't released further details on West's background.

The police department's homicide department has been assigned to the case but authorities said there are no apparent signs foul play led to his death.

West's official cause of death is pending further analysis by the medical examiner's office.

According to its LinkedIn site, Maalt Transport "is a specialized bulk carrier of frac sand."

© 2018 WFAA