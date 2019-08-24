FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are trying to figure out how a man died after his body was discovered floating in the Trinity River.

Investigators say around 10 a.m. Saturday, a person near Fort Worth Housing Solutions spotted the body floating in the river.

Officials say there were no signs of trauma to the body when they recovered the victim from the water.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Homicide detectives say they are actively investigating the incident.

