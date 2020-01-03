A bicyclist is in John Peter Smith Hospital with major injuries to his chest and head areas after a car hit him and then fled the scene, according to Blue Mound police.

The bicyclist was hit by the car around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Glenn Drive in Blue Mound, police said.

Police said they were able to track down the suspect's vehicle to a home in Fort Worth. Blue Mound police arrested the driver and the passenger of the car and both are being held in Blue Mound jail. The driver was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence, while the passenger was arrested on charges of failure to report a felony and tampering with physical evidence.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: