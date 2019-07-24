FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County Health Officials are warning the public after a bat found at the Fort Worth Water Gardens tested positive for rabies.

The bat was pulled from the water July 15 at the water gardens at 1502 Commerce Street.

Anyone who had physical contact with the bat is asked to call City of Fort Worth Animal Control at 817-392-1234.

Tarrant County officials shared the following tips on what to do if you encounter a bat:

Bats will generally leave a building on their own, given the chance, but if you find a bat in a room, do not try to catch it (unless testing is necessary because a person or pet has been sleeping in the room while the bat was present).

To encourage a bat to leave on its own, open windows, turn the lights on and leave the room, closing the door behind you and keeping children and pets out of the area.

Check the area every few hours to see if the bat has departed — it may take up to 18 hours for a bat to leave a resting place.

If you must remove a resting bat from a room immediately (because there is no way to avoid contact with people or pets), put on thick leather gloves and carefully place a wide-mouthed cup, jar, or coffee can over the resting bat, slip a piece of cardboard between the opening and the resting surface, then take the container outdoors to release the bat.

Never handle a bat, alive or dead with your bare hands.

Keep people and pets away from a sick or injured bat and call animal control.

Dead bats no longer pose a threat of rabies if they are not handled.

If the bat is in an area where it may have come in contact with a person or pet, call your city’s animal control agency.

