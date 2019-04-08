FORT WORTH, Texas — A 1-year-old baby was rushed to the hospital Sunday after it was found with a computer cord wrapped around the neck, Fort Worth police report.

Medical officials say the infant will need to be transported to two different hospitals. The condition of the baby is unknown.

According to police, the father found the baby with a cord from a computer keyboard wrapped its neck Sunday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

