DALLAS — The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's assistance in their search for a "violent fugitive" who shot at his ex-girlfriend during rush hour in Arlington.

Bobby Ray Jefferson, 51, is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a Sept. 5 shooting, authorities say.

Jefferson pulled up next to his ex-girlfriend's car near the area of Watson Road and Highway 360 and shot at her, police said.

The woman was shot in the arm but was expected to survive, police said.

Authorities say Jefferson may be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area or possibly in Shreveport, La.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Jefferson is described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, authorities say.

Officials say monetary awards may be offered for information that leads to the arrest of Jefferson.

Anyone with information on Jefferson's whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals North Texas tip line at 972-595-5439 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or www.469tips.com

U.S. Marshals are looking for Bobby Ray Jefferson

U.S. Marshals

