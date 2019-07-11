ARLINGTON, Texas — Police have determined there is no threat after a lockdown was prompted Thursday at Arlington High School.

Arlington ISD tweeted around 3:30 p.m. Thursday that the school was placed on lockdown because of a "suspicious person" in the area.

Shortly after Arlington police tweeted that officers determined there was no threat to the campus.

Officials confirmed all students were safe and will be released to parents soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.