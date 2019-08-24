ARLINGTON, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Arlington.
Authorities say the crash happened around 7:21 a.m. near the 1500 block of East Sublett Road.
Investigators believe the driver was traveling westbound when they went off the roadway and crashed into a tree. At this time detectives do not know what caused the accident.
Authorities say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
