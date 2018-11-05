FORT WORTH, Texas -- The street where an eight-year-old girl was run over and killed more than a year ago seems quieter now.

Families, including that of the victim, say kids on Barron Lane tend to stick to their backyards or play inside these days.

In March of 2017, little Aja Hill took her scooter for a ride, only to end up dead in the street after being struck by a speeding Dodge Charger.

No one has ever been arrested.

"I cry every day, every day," said Peggy Lewis, Aja's grandma. "Oh, I hear it [the accident] all the time. I see her in the street all the time. It's just something that'll never go away."

A neighbor's security system caught the suspect's vehicle on camera.

The surveillance video helped police track down the car and zero in on a "person of interest" within days.

But then Lewis said they heard relatively little. And now almost 14 months later, they've heard even less.

"It's frustrating. Very frustrating," she said. "I can't imagine how someone could just walk way from that."

Officer Tracy Carter said the case remains opens, but that they're looking for further leads.

Carter forwarded an email from a detective that said investigators are "at a sticking point" unless new information or witnesses come forward.

The family believes the driver of the Charger was actually racing, or closely following, another car that sped down the road just moments before Aja was struck.

Purple ribbons still line some of the neighborhood. That was Aja's favorite color.

Lewis has built a small garden behind her simple one-story to honor her granddaughter's memory.

Justice may have proved elusive so far, but she says their community block is willing to wait until someone lands in handcuffs.

"I know it's going to come. I don't know when, but I know it's going to come," she said.

Anyone with any further information on the hit and run are urged to contact Fort Worth police traffic investigators.

