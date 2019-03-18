FORT WORTH, Texas — In South Fort Worth on Sunday night, over a dozen police units surrounded Sycamore Center Villas, an apartment complex near Crowley and Sycamore School Road.

According to police reports, calls came in about 50 people fighting. It led to one man shot and killed, and another man wounded and taken to the hospital.

Officer Buddy Calzada, police spokesman, said the investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors have been concerned about the number of homicides in this complex. Resident Toni Meaderis told WFAA she's seen multiple murders in the few years she's lived in her apartment.

To combat crime, Fort Worth Police Department tracks spikes in activity.

"Just like in all neighborhoods here in Fort Worth, we keep up with crime stats," Calzada said. "We want to know where any specific activity may or may not be happening."

He said there are special response teams, like the gang unit, that help tackle specific issues. What police need is for the community to be vigilant and report problems to authorities.

"If you see anything suspicious, please call it in," Calzada said.

City Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray also addressed the concern in her district. She said in a statement:

“Unfortunately this year, we’ve had two incidents resulting in loss of life at this complex that are unrelated. The previous incident was domestic violence related and the most recent were young adults. Our office has a close working relationship with the adjacent neighborhood associations and increased police patrols have been enacted to help address concerns by the neighbors. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and would appreciate the public’s help in generating any leads for this case. Any further inquires should be made to Fort Worth Police Department.”

As police continue to investigate the most recent homicide, they are urging neighbors to speak up if something doesn't seem right.