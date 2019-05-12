FORT WORTH, Texas — Around 3,000 Fort Worth residents will be receiving one year's worth of free credit monitoring after the Water Department reported a possible breach in credit card information.

The incident involved payments entered online between Aug. 27 and Oct. 23, according to Fort Worth Water Department officials. The information at risk included cardholders' names, credit card billing addresses, credit card numbers and credit card security codes.

Customers who are set up with recurring credit card payments are not affected "unless they logged in and entered a different credit card number between those dates," officials say.

The malicious code that was responsible for this breach has been removed.

Customers who are affected are being notified and will receive one year of free credit monitoring by CentralSquare.

