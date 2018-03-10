FORT WORTH, Texas — More than 21 years after a Bedford woman was found stabbed to death in her home, the Fort Worth man convicted in her case has been exonerated.

In 1998, John Nolley was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Sharon McLane, who was found stabbed 57 times in her apartment on Dec. 14, 1996.

Sharon McLane

WFAA

Nolley was arrested in 1997 and convicted in 1998.

In May 2016, Nolley was released from prison on bond. The Innocence Project spent 10 years digging into the case. Advanced scientific tests proved a bloody palm print and blood on a knife didn't come from Nolley.

At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nolley's name was officially cleared in court.

John Nolley with his family on Oct. 3, 2018.

WFAA

"The thing that got me through was just staying strong and believing this day would come," Nolley said as he held his child.

Since his release in 2016, Nolley was married and had a child.

"I've just been enjoying life," he said.

© 2018 WFAA