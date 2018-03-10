A Fort Worth man, John Nolley, will be exonerated on Wednesday morning from a murder conviction.

Nolley was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a Bedford woman, Sharon McLane. She was found stabbed 57 times in her apartment on December 14, 2016.

Nolley was arrested in 1997 and convicted in 1998.

In May 2016, Nolley was released from prison on bond. The Innocence Project spent ten years digging into the case. Advanced scientific tests proved a bloody palm print and blood on a knife did not come from Nolley. That day, Nolley and his loved ones were overjoyed.

At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nolley will officially get his name cleared in court. He will be exonerated.

Stay with WFAA for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WFAA