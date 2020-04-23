185 COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities in Tarrant County; 58 at AdventHealth Care Center Burleson

As of Thursday, 22 long-term care facilities in Tarrant County have positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health officials confirmed 185 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths at long-term care facilities in the county on Thursday. The cases are spread across 22 facilities.

"All necessary steps have been taken at each of these facilities to prevent the further spread of disease and protect the health and safety of residents and staff," said Richard Hill, senior public information officer for Tarrant County Public Health.

Hill confirms 58 of those cases are at AdventHealth Care Center Burleson, where 34 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our patients, our team members and our community remain our top priorities," said AdventHealth Care Center officials in an emailed statement.

Employees at the facility are required to wear face masks and perform temperature screenings twice a day.

On Friday, AdventHealth Care Burleson started precautionary testing on all residents and team members. The company said it is still waiting on results on some of the tests.

Officials said residents who tested positive are in a separate isolation unit and being monitored closely.

"Should any resident develop symptoms requiring hospitalization they will be transferred to a nearby hospital for observation and to promote their continued health and safety," a written statement said.

AdventHealth Care Center also said that employees who tested positive are at home recovering and will self-quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines.