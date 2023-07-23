Tarrant County has seen four heat-related deaths so far in July

The youngest was a 26-year-old man who died while working outdoors.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County has reported at least four heat-related deaths so far in July as the scorching summer continues.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office released a summary of deaths due to hyperthermia this summer since May 1, 2023. All the reported deaths occurred in the month of July.

According to the report, the deaths were recorded as followed:

July 2 - 26-year-old man who was working outdoors

July 3 - 74-year-old man with no working A/C

July 8 - 79-year-old woman with no working A/C

July 17 - 77-year-old woman who was working outdoors

The medical examiner said the number of heat-related deaths could change as the office awaits further lab tests and investigations on other cases.

So far in July, there have been 14 days with temperatures at or above 100 degrees that were recorded at Fort Worth Meacham Airport. The hottest temperature was 110 degrees on July 18.

The Tarrant County area has also dealt with several excessive heat warnings through the month.

Under these warnings, the county could expect to see heat index values, or feels-like temperatures, above 110 degrees. The highest heat index recorded this month was 116 degrees.

During the summer heat in Texas, it's important to know the signs of heat-related illnesses:

Heat cramps

Often the first stage in a heat emergency

Symptoms include muscle pain and tightness

Rest in a cool place and drink something with electrolytes and salt or cool water to replenish your body

Heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion can send patients to the hospital and happens when someone loses large amounts of water and salt due to excessive sweating, especially from physical labor or exercise, according to MedStar officials.

The loss of fluids can interfere with your body's circulation and brain function

Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include heat cramps, paleness, clammy skin, heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, fast or weak pulse, fatigue, headache, nausea, vomiting, fainting

If someone is experiencing the signs of heat exhaustion, have them move to a cooler location, lie down, remove or loosen clothing, and apply cool and wet cloths to their body. Have them sip water as well.

Heat stroke

This is the most serious heat-related illness and can happen in less than an hour, according to MedStar officials, especially if you are participating in strenuous activity. It can be life-threatening.

Heatstroke happens when someone's body is no longer able to cool itself after long, intense exposure to the heat.

Symptoms include the absence of sweating, hot/dry/red skin, pulsing headache, strong or rapid pulse, confusion, vomiting, shortness of breath, body temperature at 104 to 106 degrees, seizure activity, unconsciousness

If you believe someone has heatstroke, call 911 right away.

Check them for a pulse and watch their breathing, start CPR if necessary.

Move them to a cooler location, have them lie down or sit under a fan, apply cool and wet cloths or ice packs to their body.

How to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke