TCSO employee dies in rollover crash in Arlington, officials say

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Tarrant County Sherriff’s Office is mourning one of its own after a deputy died in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday morning.

Just before 7:10 a.m., the Arlington Police Department said officers responded to the reported crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 287 near Little Road.

Witnesses told police that a Subaru Outback was traveling in the left lane when it veered across the other southbound lanes, went off the road, struck a metal sign, causing it to roll.

The 34-year-old driver of the Outback, identified by TCSO as Tarrant County Jail Corporal Aron Iseman, was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be extricated by Arlington firefighters.

Iseman was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

TCSO said Iseman was on his way home from work prior to the crash. He had been with the sheriff’s office since 2018.

The Arlington Police Department said it is unclear why Iseman’s vehicle left the road and will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

“The Arlington Police Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the employee’s family and friends,” the department said in a press release Friday.