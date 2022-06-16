Tarrant County officials warn residents of fake warrant scam

Individuals are calling victims in Tarrant County and telling them they have outstanding warrants, unpaid citations, or failure to report to court as a jury member.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Scams involving fake warrants are on the rise in Tarrant County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning on Wednesday, saying they do not call citizens demanding they put money on Green Dot cards, gift cards or over-the-phone account transfers to pay outstanding fines or avoid arrest.

The sheriff's office said that Tarrant County residents have been receiving calls from scammers who claim they have outstanding warrants, unpaid citations, or failure to report to court as a jury member or witness. The scammers are then reportedly telling people to stay on the phone while purchasing Green Dot cards, gift cards or using Zelle or Cashapp to pay the fraudulent fine or bond.

The number that the scammers are calling from seems to be legitimate, the sheriff's office said. Tarrant County officials encourage residents to call their local police department if they think they've been victimized by the scam. The Tarrant County Sheriff's office said residents in unincorporated areas within the county can contact them at (817)884-1213.

For more information and tips on detecting scams, visit the Attorney General’s Official website or the U.S. Department of Treasury.