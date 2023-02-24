Why I run: Two Tarrant County residents share why they are running the Cowtown Half Marathon

“I was overweight. Depressed,” Alda Ollactillium said. “And decided I needed to do something to change.”

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two Tarrant County runners are sharing why they are running this weekend in the Cowtown Marathon Race events.

The annual Fort Worth road races are being held this weekend. The kids and adults 5K and 10K races are being held Saturday, and the half, full and ultramarathon races are being held Sunday.

For Alda Ollactillium, running became a solution.

“I was overweight. Depressed,” Ollactillium said. “And decided I needed to do something to change.”

The Fort Worth resident says she started slow at first, working her way up to a 5K. During the entire process, she lost 40 lbs. And she just kept adding more and more miles.

The 61-year-old will run her 50th half marathon this weekend.

“When I go out, it’s like this is peace. It doesn’t matter what kind of environment I’m in,” Ollactillium said. “I just go to my happy place.”

Arlington resident Jennifer Riley was born with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that causes problems with breathing and digestion.

“People told me I couldn’t do it: 'You can’t breathe, you can’t play sports!'” Riley said when thinking about her childhood athletic career.

But Riley won’t take no for an answer: She has always found a way.

“I run with a CamelBak. And so I’ve got (written, medical alert) notices all over the back of it,” Riley said. “I run with an inhaler.”

She’s running her fourth Cowtown Half Marathon this weekend.