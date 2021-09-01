Johnson County residents will be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Tarrant County

Judge Roger Harmon reached out to Judge Glen Whitley, who said he would allow Johnson County residents to register in Tarrant County.

Tarrant County is going to allow residents from neighboring Johnson County to use some of its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine shots, according to Johnson County Judge Roger Harmon.

Harmon released a letter Friday that says most of the COVID-19 vaccines arriving in the next few weeks are going to the larger metropolitan areas.

Harmon reached out to Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, who is going to allow Johnson County residents who qualify for the vaccine to register in Tarrant County.

These people must qualify under the distribution plan for Phase 1A and 1B.

Letter from County Judge Roger Harmon on Covid-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/ehazsfQuIq — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) January 8, 2021

Once confirmed, it will still take some time for people to receive a scheduled appointment, according to Harmon.

There are currently 34 providers in Johnson County eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots once more are available.

Johnson County had 179 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The county had a single-day record of 546 cases Tuesday and 410 cases Wednesday.

Since Nov. 24, state health officials have reported 6,142 new cases in Johnson County. That makes up 57% of the county's 11,163 total cases since tracking began in March.