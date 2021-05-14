'It’s been a long time coming': Tarrant County dedicates law enforcement memorial Friday

A slab of pink granite, on which a ring-shaped memorial featuring a Texas star and a bronze Tarrant County seal, lies at the site.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A permanent tribute to Tarrant County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty now stands on the west lawn of the 1895 Tarrant County courthouse.

The dedication for the Tarrant County Law Enforcement Memorial was held Friday morning. A slab of pink granite, on which a ring-shaped memorial featuring a Texas star and a bronze Tarrant County seal, lies at the site.

The memorial, which currently honors 16 fallen Tarrant County peace officers, is in the center of a wide walkway leading to the old courthouse’s west entrance.

The 16 fallen officers include:

Sheriff John B. York

Deputy Sheriff R.W. “Dick” Townsend

Special Deputy Hamill Poston Scott

Constable Robert Emmett Morison

Guard Earl W. Darby

Constable Robert Franklin Poe

Deputy Constable Mordica W. Hurdleston

Deputy Constable Bernell Looney Barton

Deputy Sheriff Malcom Davis

Deputy Constable John “Johnnie” Pollock

Constable Earl Franklin “Andy” Andrews

Deputy Sheriff Clark Muriel Rosenbalm, Jr.

Deputy Sheriff Frank D. Howell

Deputy Sheriff Thomas Jay “T.J.” Smith”

Lieutenant George Maurice Hendrix, Jr.

Deputy Constable Maurice “Mark” Diebold

The goal of the tribute was to create a place where the community could honor lost law enforcement officers, according to Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

“Tarrant County has always had a special place in its heart for those who protect us and keep us safe,” Whitley said. “This memorial not only honors those individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice for Tarrant County, but it gives them and their families a place to be remembered.”

Whitley, Tarrant County Precinct 4 County Commissioner J.D. Johnson, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn all served on the Law Enforcement Memorial Committee.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Johnson said. “I’m certainly glad to see it finally being complete. A lot of people have worked on this and I’m very grateful to those that have."

The idea to create a permanent memorial for fallen officers arose more than 20 years ago. Commissioner Johnson and former Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Tim Curry, the longest-serving district attorney in Tarrant County, were co-founders of it.

“We must always remember and honor those in law enforcement who gave their lives to protect Tarrant residents,” Wilson said. “We were blessed to have these officers who chose to serve. They will never be forgotten.”

Waybourn said the memorial delivers on a promise to remember those who died in the line of duty.

“This memorial represents many things,” Waybourn said. “It celebrates 170 years of a great place to live because of those who came before us. It represents those who gave all to ensure that we continue to live here with liberty and freedom."

The county asked its employees to submit designs for the memorial. Janice Pledger, an employee in the county’s Domestic Relations Office, came up with the winning idea. Fort Worth architect Michael Bennett turned Pledger’s idea into the memorial that was revealed Friday.

The budget for the project was $180,000 and raised through donations.