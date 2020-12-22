Tarrant County Jail inmate dies of medical emergency related to COVID-19, officials say

This is the third COVID-19-related death in the past two months at the Tarrant County Jail. The Texas Rangers investigate in-custody deaths.

A 34-year-old inmate died after a medical emergency related to COVID-19 Saturday in Tarrant County.

The man was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Sept. 9 in connection with assault family violence/strangulation, officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

He died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. His name has not been released.

This marks the third COVID-19-related death in the past two months at the Tarrant County Jail. The Texas Rangers investigate in-custody deaths.

In the Texas prison system, social distancing and other contagion protocols are difficult behind bars, but an investigation by WFAA and The Marshall Project showed that the spread of COVID-19 behind bars was also due to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's lackluster response, potentially exacerbating outbreaks and putting surrounding communities at risk.