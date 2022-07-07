Tarrant County's COVID spread level jumps to high, masks indoors recommended

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja told WFAA that COVID-19 cases have climbed after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — After the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Tarrant County’s COVID-19 community spread is high.

This week, Tarrant County Public Health issued a warning on its Twitter page, encouraging people to wear masks indoors and social distance.

On Thursday, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja told WFAA he recommends taking extra precautions as cases rise.

“After Memorial Day, some activity picked up, and we went from low to medium. Now, after Fourth of July we’ve gone from medium to high,” Taneja said.

On Wednesday, the county reported 774 new positive COVID-19 cases, a major increase from the beginning of June, when the county was averaging around 60 new daily cases.

On Thursday, the county reported 1,851 new COVID-19 cases, but health officials clarified that the number included cases from several previous days.

“That’s a lot of disease activity for one illness,’ Taneja said. “The hospitalizations in the last week or so have been up, and that’s been a trend going on for three to four weeks.”