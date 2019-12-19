TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A contractor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for bilking Tarrant County homeowners out of thousands of dollars, authorities say.

During a punishment hearing, Randy Wayne Sprinkle, 54, said that elderly customers would contract him for remodeling projects. He then admitted he would abandon the projects or leave them in shambles, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

"Mr. Sprinkle used a Ponzi business model, robbing Peter to pay Paul. Ponzi used stamps to commit his frauds, Bernie Madoff used the stock market, and Mr. Sprinkle used remodeling and construction as his scam," prosecutor Lori Varnell said, according to the DA's office.

Sprinkle pleaded guilty to theft of property in an amount greater than $300,000 and misapplication of fiduciary funds for remodeling projects, which involved more a dozen victims over the past six years, authorities said.

In one case, an elderly resident hired Sprinkle to make handicapped modifications to a downstairs room in her house. The remodel was supposed to help her ill husband who was unable to climb the stairs to the second floor, officials say.

But the work was never completed.

Authorities say the woman's husband died and the house now remains in disrepair.

Officials say some of the victims were unable to testify against Sprinkle because they died before the trial, officials say.

"Even after he was arrested and charged for this Ponzi scheme, he did it again. He never stopped," Varnell told Judge George Gallagher.

Sprinkle was sentenced to 15 years in prison and was ordered to pay more than $854,000 in restitution, officials say.

In addition to a 15-year prison sentence for the theft conviction, he was sentenced to another 10-year prison term and 10 years probation for misapplication of fiduciary funds, according to officials.

