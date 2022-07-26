Tarrant County approves $35.5M for projects helping with COVID-19 recovery

Commissioners approved the funding Tuesday for 35 projects to improve public health, revitalize the economy and strengthen the community, officials said.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved funding 35 projects with $35.5 million during their Tuesday meeting to help the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projects selected will be funded through Tarrant County's American Rescue Plan Act Fiscal Recovery Funds, according to a news release.

These funds are said to assist in improving public health and wellness, economic revitalization and strengthening the community from effects of the pandemic, the release stated.

“I am proud of the process we’ve used to approach spending these federal funds in Tarrant County,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. “By initiating a county-wide needs assessment, followed by issue-specific roundtables with community leaders, we have been comprehensive, inclusive, and strategic at every step. I believe we are setting the example for other counties about how to maximize these once-in-a-lifetime funds.”

Following approval, the release detailed that discussions can begin with each organization approved for funding, with staff bringing each contract back to commissioners for final approval at a later date.

The $35 million approved leverages an additional $25 million in matching funds.

Project awards range from $210,000 to $4.8 million for the various organizations, including United Way of Tarrant County, Tarrant Area Food Bank and the Presbyterian Night Shelter, along with smaller organizations like Arlington Charities, Sixty & Better and the Community Enrichment Center.

Commissioners previously called for proposals in April that fell in line with the county's goals to respond to the pandemic, with 131 applications sent in response by 95 organizations, totaling $208 million in funds requested.

An evaluation committee whittled down the applications, scoring them based on their readiness and alignment with the county's COVID-19 needs assessment findings.